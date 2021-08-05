Lower To Mid 90s Coming Back!

by Shane Butler

An old frontal boundary sits along the northern gulf tonight. The better chance of rain and storms will be along and south of that boundary. Any disturbances that do develop along the front will be capable of increasing our rain chances, especially over south Alabama. This will be the case through Saturday. High pressure strengthens over us Sunday into early next week. As a result, rain chances remain low but the heat begins to crank up a bit. We have upper 80s to around 90 through Saturday but it’s looking more like low to mid 90s starting Sunday and continuing through the middle of next week. High index values will be creeping up as well. We’re probably looking at 100-105 early next week.