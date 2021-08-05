Montgomery Public Schools Implement Masks, Parents Agree With The Decision.

by Ja Nai Wright

Montgomery Public schools students head back to the classroom on August 16th, and masks will be required for students, teachers and staff. The CDC recommended that all students returning to schools should have masks on even if they are vaccinated and that is the guidelines that Montgomery Public Schools are following. They also made the decision to have all students come back to the classrooms.

“I was so glad to hear that MPS schools made masks mandate across the board and not just unvaccinated or made it an option for vaccinated people, they didn’t do that so I’m really grateful for that.”

While parents want their kids to be safe from COVID 19 and its delta variant they also want their kids to get back what they lost in their education, emotionally, and socially during the isolation.

“That social emotional development I believe is so important and a lot of our students and our babies miss that being at home learning virtually so I’m excited as a parent and a educator and i believe faith is too.”

Montgomery Public Schools answer all frequently asked questions about the school year here.