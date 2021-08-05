Tallapoosa County Murder Suspect Facing Additional Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says the suspect in a recent murder case is now facing another charge.

Abbett says 59-year-old Willie Frank Wyckoff of Dadeville is now also charged with capital murder-kidnapping. He was already facing a murder charge.

On July 23, a homicide investigation was launched after the body of 70-year-old Michael Johnson of Dadeville was found in some woods off Highway 50 south of the city.

Three days later, Wyckoff was arrested and put into the Tallapoosa County Jail, where he remains with no bond.