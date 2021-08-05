Tua Tagovailoa Foundation Donating $93,000 to Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch

by Alabama News Network Staff

A nonprofit foundation started by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is donating $93,000 to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch in Camp Hill. It’s hoped the donation will cover funeral expenses for eight children killed in a massive pileup on Interstate 65 in June.

The Tua Foundation says the money also would pay for counseling for ranch residents who lost loved ones in the wreck.

The children were in a van that was caught in a chain-reaction crash involving two tractor-trailers on June 19 in Butler County, north of Greenville.

NTSB INVESTIGATION INTO INTERSTATE 65 PILEUP

Tagovailoa was a star quarterback for Alabama before going to Miami.

