Two Local Non-Profits To Hold Back to School Event on Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Montgomery-area non-profits are getting ready to host a back to school event on Friday.

C.H.A.N.G.E Alabama and Young Men On A Mission are hosting Summer Fun Day at the West End Boys & Girls Club on Crenshaw Street.

The event will run from 11:00AM-2:00PM and will feature a school supply giveaway, food, bikes and behavioral information.

For more information about the event, watch David Lamb’s interview with the organizers above.