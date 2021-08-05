University of Alabama to Require Masks Indoors, Regardless of Vaccination Status

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama has announced that it will require face masks indoors on campus, beginning Friday, Aug. 6. The university says this requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks must be worn in classrooms and classroom buildings, regardless of distancing, in meetings, in common areas and on campus transportation.

Exceptions include indoors when people are distanced, when people are alone, in residence hall rooms and when eating, drinking or exercising. Faculty can teach without a mask if distanced and behind plexiglass.

The university says this indoor masking requirement is intended to be temporary and will be reviewed after the first two weeks of classes.

The university is encouraging vaccinations.