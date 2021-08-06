Arrest Made in Macon County Double Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

An arrest has been made in a double murder that happened nearly two weeks ago in Macon County.

Sheriff Andre Brunson said the United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Leon Cannon, Jr. Friday morning at a residence in Lee County.

The murder happened on July 24 in the Brownsville community. The victims have been identified as Paula Dumas and Clifford Henderson. Henderson was pronounced dead on the scene. Dumas later died from her injuries sustained in the shooting.

Sheriff Brunson said Cannon, Jr. is the son of Paula Dumas. He said Henderson was a neighbor of Dumas and Cannon, Jr. and Henderson went over to their house during a party. After some words were exchanged, shots were fired.

Cannon, Jr. is charged with two counts of murder and is currently in the Macon County Detention Facility.