Dallas Co. All-Stars Head to Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County baseball team is representing the state of Alabama — at this year’s Dixie Majors World Series.

The Dallas County All-Stars won the state championship last month in Prattville.

After losing it’s first game — the team never lost again. And it won every game — by at least 10 runs.

“We’ve coached these kids since they were like 5 years old. We’ve been on teams together, we’ve been on teams that have rivaled each other. And we put them all together and we got a really good team,” said coach Tommy Atchison.

The team is now off to compete in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series — in Laurel, Mississippi.

A crowd of fans — family — and friends came out to send them off. And the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office provided a police escort through the county.

“This will be something I hope they will always remember and treasure,” said coach Kay Jones.

“They’re a great group of kids. And they’ve done something that’s never been done in Dallas County. This is the first 11 and 12 year old team to ever, to win the state championship and to qualify for the world series.”

The team is fired up about having made history. And will try to maintain it’s winning ways — on the big stage of the Dixie Majors Worlds Series.

The team plays it’s first game tomorrow at 2:30 — in the double elimination bracket.