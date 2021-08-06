Montgomery Zoo Cancels Zoobilation Fundraiser Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Zoo has announced that it has canceled its Zoobilation fundraiser due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The event was scheduled for September 16.

In a statement, the Montgomery Zoo and the Montgomery Area Zoological Society said it made its decision “…with careful consideration for the safety, health and well-being of the public, invited guests, participating vendors and zoo staff.”

The event is an evening, adult-only fundraiser that has funded zoo improvements for years. This year’s Zoobilation would have helped raise money for a new reptile building.

The Zoobilation online auction will still be held. It will feature jewelry, gift cards, spa treatments, travel packages and more. Further information about the online auction will be released soon.