MPD Search for ATM Robbery Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says they are searching for the identity of 2 suspects who are wanted for robbery in Montgomery.

The robbery took place on Friday, July 16, at 7:37 p.m. at the 2800 block of Taylor Road.

MPD says the suspects approached the victim while he was in his car attempting to withdraw money from the drive-thru ATM. Both of the suspects were armed with handguns and fled the scene in a 2 door black sedan.

MPD is asking for your assistance in locating and identifying the suspects who are pictured above. If you have any information you can call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867)