Pike Road Schools to Require Masks in Buildings and on Buses

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Schools will require masks in school buildings and on school buses until at least September 13. The school board approved this action on the request of Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter at a meeting last night.

By keeping masks in place until September 13, Ledbetter says it will allow time for the school system to gather data of any incidents or infections in order for the board to decide what to do next.

He says the TSA has mandated masks on all public transportation until September 13. Ledbetter says public school buses are part of that order.

Over the last week, he says he and the board heard from people on both sides of the face mask issue.

He says one change that’s being made based on feedback is that those who choose virtual schooling for the first semester, will have the option to return to traditional schooling at the beginning of the second semester.

Pike Road students return to class on August 17.