Rain Chances Stay Minimal And Temperatures Start To Rise

by Riley Blackwell

Another somewhat quiet few days of weather ahead!

TODAY: Rain showers and storms will be hard to come by today, with any storm developing remaining isolated in nature. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but I expect most places will touch 90. Model data is indicating that rain storms will be confined to our southern counties, but a stray shower farther north is not out of the question.

TONIGHT: As with most summer nights, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, with overall muggy conditions, due to the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere. Partly cloudy conditions will persist.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Temperatures will be slightly on the rise for the weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be at or exceeding 90. Rain chances are slightly increased Saturday, with models hinting that most storms that develop will be isolated and brief.

8 DAY: Over the next few days, rain chances stay minimal, while temperatures hover in the low 90s. Model data hints at a chance for an elevated rain chance for Tuesday, but we will begin to dry out afterwards. Heat indices throughout the week could approach and exceed 100.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has outlined two areas of interest in the Atlantic that pose a threat of development.

The farthest east area is currently at a 40% chance of development in the next 48 hours, and 70% over the next 5 days. As we transition into August and September, the tropics will continue to get more active, and more potential development areas of development will form.