The Rain Chance Low, But Slightly More Weekend Heat

by Ben Lang

For a third day in a row, Montgomery failed to reach 90°. Can’t say that too often in early August. Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to low 90s in the rest of our area. Again, humidity wasn’t much of a factor, with afternoon peak heat indices in the low to mid 90s at most. Friday did not feature much rain, with Marengo county the primary area picked on by isolated downpours during the afternoon again. While a stray shower or two could form through the early evening, the rest of the night looks dry and partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rain chances remains low this weekend, but the heat trends slightly higher. Afternoon highs warm into the low 90s Saturday, though the humidity won’t add much onto the heat indices. Temperatures could warm into the mid 90s for some locations Sunday afternoon. Outside of the chance for rain each day, expect a partly cloudy sky.

Most locations could reach the mid 90s next Monday, while the chance for an afternoon shower or storm remains small. However, mid 90s don’t appear to be a trend for next week. The chance for an afternoon shower or storm trends a touch higher for the rest of the week, limiting the high temperature in most locations to the low 90s. Seems as though that status quo continues into next weekend.