Two Local Non-profits Host ‘Summer Fun Day’ for Montgomery Youth with School Supply Giveaways

by Carrington Cole

This summer is coming to a close and the school year is just around the corner. Two local non-profits held a ‘Summer Fun Day’ filled with giveaways and behavioral information.

Montgomery kids were given a ‘Summer Fun Day’ event at the ‘Boys and Girls Clubs’ to celebrate the end of the summer. C.H.A.N.G.E and Young Men on a Mission were the two non-profit organizations that hosted the event which showed kids that they can have fun without using drugs. Two bikes, provided by Neck Breakerz NBA and Regions Bank, were given away at the event. Backpacks full of school supplies were also given out to everyone, including to the surrounding community, to use for the upcoming school year.

The founder of C.H.A.N.G.E, Ashley Robinson, was excited about the event and had this to add, “They’re very excited about going back to school but also we want them to celebrate. I know it’s kinda like the last day of summer and the Boys and Girls Clubs is ending for the summer portion, but we want them to have a good time and let them know, ‘hey we still can have fun and its time to go back to school but we still want you guys to have fun and get some educational material and have some supplies to go back with as well.'”

The ‘Summer Fun Day’ included activities and surprise guests to talk to the kids about how to stay drug-free while going back to school. The ‘Boys and Girls Clubs’ summer portion is ending but will pick back up with their fall portion.