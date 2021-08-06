What the Tech? How to Find College Scholarship Money Using an App

by Alabama News Network Staff

High school seniors are headed back to school for their last year but many of them have an eye on the fall of 2022. This is the time for high school seniors to begin searching and applying for college scholarships.

Many available scholarships require applications to be completed this fall and some require students to write papers describing why they are a good choice for the money.

There are thousands of available college scholarships that most students will never find out about. Some are $500 which is enough to pay for a year or so of textbooks. Others are enough to pay for a year or more of tuition.

How do you find those scholarships? Scholly is an app that searches for and finds some of the scholarships most students would never find.

Scholly was created by a former student Christopher Gray who won over $1.3 million dollars by applying and receiving 34 scholarships.

When a student opens the Scholly app they can input many things in their lives that helps the app find scholarships they qualify for. Are you Catholic, Baptist, Methodist? There are specific scholarships for people of all faiths.

There are scholarships that go only to students of divorced parents, students whose parents work at Home Depot, home school students, and Native Americans just to name a few. And there are hundreds of categories.

Students can save the ones that look interesting to revisit later. A tap of the screen takes them to the official page of the foundation, organization, or business offering the scholarship. The student can read about qualifications and requirements and submit an application.

Scholly claims to have helped students receive over $100 million in scholarship money since 2015.

The app is free for iPhones and Android devices but requires a subscription that’s $8 a month, $30 for 6 months or $45 for a full year.