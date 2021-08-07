A Dry Weekend Is In Store, And The Heat Ramps Up

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Temperatures have been hovering in the 90s throughout the area, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms have been largely isolated in nature, and will remain that way throughout the evening.

TONIGHT: The remaining showers that are lingering around sunset will then dissipate and leave us with a mainly clear evening. The night will feature slightly humid conditions, but overall a calm night ahead. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, with the potential for some places to see upper 60s.

SUNDAY: An upper level ridge works its way into the Southeast, which will funnel some drier air into the area, which will in turn mitigate most chances for shower development throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but heat indices could tip-toe around 100. Sunday evening features another mainly clear end to the day.

8 DAY: Rain chances will be virtually zero for Sunday, with temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances increase slightly to start the week, but once again most storms will remain isolated in nature. Temperatures will be ranging from 92-94 throughout the week, and heat indices could creep near 100 once again. This could warrant heat advisories.

TROPICS: As expected, the tropics are starting to get active.

The National Hurricane Center has now designated THREE areas for potential tropical cyclone development over the next 5 days. The orange cone is currently the one most likely worth watching, sitting at a 40% chance for development over the next 5 days. These will not pose an immediate threat to the US, but this general area is worth watching over the next couple of months.