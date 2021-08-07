Eight Shot Overnight in Montgomery in Separate Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says eight people have been shot in a string of shootings from late Friday night through early Saturday morning.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman tells Alabama News Network the first shooting happened about 11 p.m. Friday night. She says police and fire medics found a man shot in the 5600 block of Eddins Road. That’s between Eastern Boulevard and Eastdale Drive South, near the row of car dealerships.

In addition, she says police responded to a hospital where a second man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

A third man was on his way to the hospital with a gunshot wound when Coleman says he was involved in a three-car wreck in the 2200 block of Eastern Boulevard. There were minor injuries to the other drivers. That gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Then this morning around 12:30, police were called to a hospital where three men and one woman were being treated for gunshot wounds. She says they were involved in a shooting in the 200 block of John Morris Avenue. That is off Norman Bridge Road, just south of East South Boulevard.

Coleman says this morning about 2:00, police were called to a hospital where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She says this shooting happened in the area of Troy Highway and Bell Road.

Coleman says all eight victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police have released no further information as they continue these investigations.