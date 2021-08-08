Actress Markie Post Dies of Cancer at 70

by Alabama News Network Staff

Actress Markie Post, known for roles on “Night Court,” “The Fall Guy” and “Scrubs” has died at 70.

Post played the public defender in the 1980s TV sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence on television for four decades. She also had a role in the film “There’s Something About Mary.”

Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, said Post died Saturday, Aug. 7, after a years-long battle with cancer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)