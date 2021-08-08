Authorities Search for Missing 3 Year Old in Autaugaville

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has confirmed to Alabama News Network that there is an active search for a missing three year old in Autagaville.

Details are very limited at this time, but sources say the child went missing somewhere on County Rd. 45 North in Autaugaville.

According the Sheriff Sedinger, the child has been missing ” for a couple of hours” and the search was still active late Sunday night.

If you have information or have seen suspicious activity in the area, call 911.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest updates on-air and online.