Lynyrd Skynyrd Pulls Out of Pro Football Hall of Fame Concert after Positive COVID-19 Test

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley.

According to a band statement, Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal.

The statement says Medlocke is resting and responding to treatment. The band also suspended shows in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

