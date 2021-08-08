Protest at the Alabama Association of Realtors to Defend the Federal Eviction Moratorium

by Mattie Davis

A national housing rights organization, Cancel the Rents, held a protest rally in Downtown Montgomery to defend the federal eviction moratorium that was extended by the Biden administration last week.

Cancel the Rents is a nationwide movement that started at the beginning of the pandemic to demand the US government cancel rents and mortgages.

The Alabama Association of Realtors filed a suit to try and stop the new extension of the federal eviction moratorium.

Cancel the Rents held a protest in front of the AAR office to defend and expand the moratorium. They believe the AAR is the leading other realtor associations to overturn the moratorium.

The protest was endorsed by the Housing Justice League.