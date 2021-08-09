“Air You Can Wear” Plus Elevated Rain Chances All Week

by Ben Lang

Typical August heat and humidity returned in full Monday. And after a mainly dry weekend, expect an elevated chance for rain each day this week. Showers and storms started to fire prior to noon, and they become more widely scattered throughout the afternoon. Rain provides much needed heat relief Monday afternoon, with heat indices in rain free locations between 100 and 105°, while air temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s. Some rain lingers into the evening, but winds down in coverage and intensity with time. Monday night becomes partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

Rain chances remain elevated through the rest of the week. Most of the showers and storms occur during the afternoon and evening, with mainly rain-free nights. It’s tough to pick out which days, if any, feature a higher chance for rain. However, it seems there’s at least a 50/50 shot that any location in our area sees rain at some point during the day through Friday. Otherwise, expect plenty of heat and humidity with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat indices of around 100 to 105°.

It seems the weather pattern won’t change this weekend. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat indices peak between 100 and 105°. Saturday and Sunday both feature widely scattered afternoon showers and storms.