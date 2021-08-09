Alabama AD Greg Byrne Optimistic About Full Capacity At Football Games

by Mattie Davis

The University of Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne spoke to the Montgomery Rotary Club and said reduced capacity for the upcoming season is not even a discussion right now.

99% of the Crimson Tide football team is vaccinated, and as an athletic department they have over 85% vaccinated.

Byrne said problems arose from athletes being asked to stay home in 2020, that mental health issues significantly increased in the athletic department.

However, he is proud of how they have adapted through the pandemic and plans to continue doing everything they can to move forward safely as they monitor the situation.

The athletic department also has a goal to go 100% digital with game tickets.

The Crimson Tide women’s soccer team will kick off the fall sports season on August 19, volleyball on August 27, and football on September 4.