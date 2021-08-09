Alabama’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Highest Since January

by Alabama News Network Staff

The number of COVD-19 patients in Alabama hospitals has risen above 2,000 for the first time since January.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, there were 2,047 patients with COVID-19 in state hospitals on Sunday. Of those, 581 were in intensive care units and 300 were on ventilators.

One hospital administrator described patients begging to be vaccinated, only to be told that it is too late.

Medical officials have blamed low vaccination rates for a rapid rise in cases as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout the region.

Alabama ranks fifth in the country for new cases per capita, behind only Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

