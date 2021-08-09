Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Goodwater Man

Jumarkis Cook

Jumarkis Cook – Photo from Coosa County Sheriff’s Office

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed to Alabama News Network that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in Goodwater Sunday night.

Howell says 29-year-old Jumarkis Cook of Talladega is charged with murder in the killing of 29-year-old Desmond Jamal Robinson of Goodwater.

Howell says the shooting happened near the intersection of Park Street and Jacob Street about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Besides the murder charge, Cook is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit and reckless endangerment.

If you have information that could help in the investigation, call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 377-4922.

