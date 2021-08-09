Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Goodwater Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed to Alabama News Network that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in Goodwater Sunday night.

Howell says 29-year-old Jumarkis Cook of Talladega is charged with murder in the killing of 29-year-old Desmond Jamal Robinson of Goodwater.

Howell says the shooting happened near the intersection of Park Street and Jacob Street about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Besides the murder charge, Cook is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit and reckless endangerment.

If you have information that could help in the investigation, call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 377-4922.