ASU Volleyball: Lady Hornets return to the court, releases 2021 schedule

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | After opting out of competition prior to the spring 2021 season, Alabama State volleyball returns to the court this fall, looking to return to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) standings.

Alabama State has won six of the last eight championships, including four consecutive before missing last season. This year’s schedule features six home matches, and the Lady Hornets will compete in four different tournaments to start off the year.

Alabama State (17-22, 11-7 SWAC in 2019) opens the season with four tournaments (12 consecutive road matches), beginning in-state at the Jacksonville State Tournament where they will face Gardner-Webb (August 27), Chattanooga (August 27) and Jacksonville State (August 28). The Lady Hornets plays three games in Biues Creek (N.C.), facing North Carolina Central and host Campbell before traveling to a tournament in Carbondale (Ill.) where they will face USC-Upstate and Eastern Illinois and host school Southern Illinois. Tournament play for the Lady Hornets will finish out in Statesboro (Ga.) with matches against USC-Upstate for the second time, Mercer, and host school Georgia Southern.

The Lady Hornets will then return to Lockhart Gymnasium for the first time since 2019, opening a three-match home stint, hosting rival Alabama A&M on September 24, followed by Mississippi Valley (October 3) and Jackson State (October 4).

Alabama State hits the road again for five straight matches in Florida, beginning in Tallahassee with the SWAC East Round-up where they will face Southern (October 9), Prairie View A&M (October 9), and Alcorn State (October 10). They stay in state to face new SWAC opponents Bethune-Cookman (October 15) and Florida A&M on (October 17).

The Lady Hornets stay on the road against Alabama A&M on October 22, followed by another SWAC Round-up with matches against both Texas Southern and UAPB on October 31. They close out the Round-up against Grambling State on November 1.

Alabama State plays their final non-conference match of the season at home against Southern Miss, before a pair of road matchups against Mississippi Valley (November 7) and Jackson State (November 8). They close the regular season with two home contests, hosting Bethune-Cookman on November 12 and Florida A&M on November 14.

Admission is free to all Alabama State home volleyball matches in Lockhart Gymnasium, with the Alabama State campus remaining mask-mandatory moving into the fall season.

