Lawsuit Filed in Fatal 12-Vehicle Interstate 65 Pileup in Butler County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A lawsuit has been filed against two trucking companies and a truck driver, which were involved in the fatal 12-vehicle pileup on Interstate 65 in Butler County in June.

The Montgomery-based Beasley Allen Law Firm says it has filed the lawsuit on behalf of the driver of a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van, who was seriously injured, and the families of five children who died in the van.

“The defendants, in this case, were negligent and displayed a complete disregard for the lives of fellow travelers around them,” said Greg Allen, the lead products liability lawyer at Beasley Allen Law Firm, in a statement. “As a result, 10 people died that day, including eight children who were trapped in a van driven by our client Mrs. Candice L. Gulley. Those children burned to death needlessly. It is hard to imagine a more tragic and gut-wrenching set of circumstances, which demand justice and accountability to the fullest measure.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the wreck. The NTSB says traffic was slow, even stopped on Interstate 65 northbound near the Pigeon Creek bridge on the afternoon of Saturday, June 19. It says a tractor-trailer truck hit an SUV, which had four people inside. Then it hit the van, which had nine people inside, and other vehicles that were in traffic.

Two people in the SUV were killed, as were eight people in the van.

The lawsuit states a truck-trailer owned and operated by Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport hit the SUV. The suit says an 18-wheeler owned and operated by Asmat Investment LLC doing business as Asmat Express hit the van. The driver of that truck is named in the lawsuit.

Beasley Allen says the families of five of those children are suing the two trucking companies that caused the accident and wrongful conduct. The suit claims the actions caused the collision and resulting fire that resulted in the death of the eight children aboard the van.

Besides the 10 fatalities, 26 other people were injured in the pileup.

The NTSB says it is continuing to collect data on the sequence of events, the fire, the weather and the operation of the tractor-trailer trucks. It says ALEA is conducting its own criminal investigation.