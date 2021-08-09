Man is Shot and Killed Outside Birmingham Nightclub

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man has been shot and killed outside a Birmingham nightclub, police said.

The gunfire happened early Sunday morning outside Empire Gentleman’s Club.

Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said that the man was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say their initial investigation found that the man was involved in an argument with an unknown suspect who pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds.

The suspect then fled the scene.

