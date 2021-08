by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are searching for a woman who is suspected of making a purchase with a stolen credit card.

Police say on July 28, the woman bought two items from a business at the Shoppes at EastChase that totaled more than $2,000.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or where she can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.