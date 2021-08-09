Opelika Police Seeking Suspect in Car Break-Ins at Hotels

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers





Opelika police want to find the suspect in a series of car break-ins at hotels.

Police say on Friday, they started their investigation of break-ins at La Quinta Inn, located at 3151 Capps Way and Holiday Inn Express, located at 1801 Capps Landing. The hotels are just off Interstate 85 at Exit 58.

The suspect is seen on camera wearing a black hoodie and blue track pants and exiting a silver or grey 2021 Dodge Durango. Police say surveillance video captured him as he busted out windows and stole items from several vehicles.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.