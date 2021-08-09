PHOTO GALLERY: Fire Leaves Montgomery Home with Extensive Damage

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery firefighters battled a fire at a home in the 500 block of 5th Street that resulted in extensive damage. That location is north of the Northern Boulevard, just off Lower Wetumpka Road.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:03 Sunday morning, to find smoke and flames visible. The fire was hot enough to cause damage to the siding of the house next door.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still investigating what started the fire.