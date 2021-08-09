Typical Hot & Humid Setup This Week

by Shane Butler

Another week of typical hot and humid conditions for us! Temps will manage low to mid 90s for highs. It’s going to feel more like 100 to 105 when you factor in the humidity. There will be showers and storms developing each afternoon. These summertime storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. Fortunately, the storms will knock the heat off where they do occur.

In the tropical Atlantic, we have a potential cyclone taking shape. The system is just east of the Lesser Antillies tonight. It’s expected to become a tropical storm later tonight. The cyclone will move through the caribbean and could end up entering the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Something to watch over the next several days.