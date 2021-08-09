Wetumpka Man Arrested on Felony Warrants in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police say they have arrested a Wetumpka man on felony warrants, charging him with burglary and promoting prison contraband.

Police say they arrested 36-year-old Christopher Drake Hardy on Saturday. He was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $6,000 bond.

Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart says the arrest came after police responded to the burglary of a business in the 1500 block of South College Street on Saturday. Police say they discovered forced entry into the business. Officers entered the business and say they found Hardy inside.

During the booking process, police say Hardy was found to be in possession of illegal contraband and received an additional felony charge.