What the Tech? App of the Day: Mathway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The kids are going back to school and that can only mean one thing to parents: you’re about to have homework.

If you haven’t taken algebra or calculus since your own high school days, you’ll either need a refresher or a little help from a smartphone app. Mathway is a popular smartphone app for cheating, I mean studying students.

Actually, Mathway is a popular app among educators too.

As the name implies, Mathway is all about math whether that’s simple math, algebra, calculus, statistics, trigonometry, and chemistry. All those difficult classes at any level.

Students can enter the equation with the smartphone keyboard or say it into the microphone. They can also use the smartphone camera to take a photo of the problem.

Mathway then computes the answer. That’s great for just writing down the answers but that is rarely good enough for math teachers. So Mathway goes a step further and shows its work.

The app can graph the parabola using the direction, vertex, focus, and axis of symmetry. Oh, it’ll also factor the polynomial (whatever that is, I forget).

Mathway says it’s solved over 5 billion problems for students.

Mathway is a free app for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices but the free version doesn’t show the steps for most problems.

The free version is also loaded with annoying ads that play before giving the answer. A subscription to Mathway which removes the ads and shows you all of the steps is $10 a month or a full year for $40.