ADPH: All of Alabama Ranks High for Community Transmission of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The newest statewide COVID-19 community transmission map puts all of Alabama in the “high” category, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In recent weeks, there had been some fluctuation in the daily map as risk levels rose or decreased.

ADPH says cases have dropped 7.2% in the rolling 7-day period. It says 24% of COVID-19 tests statewide have returned positive results.

See the complete map and data here

(Click the Data and Surveillance tab at the top to see the community transmission map)