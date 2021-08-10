Another Heat Advisory, Daily Storms, and Possibly Fred

by Ryan Stinnett

Looks and feels like August in Alabama as the forecast will not be changing much day to day this week. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds while afternoon temperatures climb into the low and mid 90s. Heat index values will be over 100° and will approach 107° and for that reason the NWS has issued a Heat Advisory today for much of Central Alabama.

Showers and storms will pop-up on the radar by the afternoon hours, and these will be randomly scattered about the Alabama landscape. Most of the showers and storms will come from 1PM-11PM daily with the odds of any one spot getting wet reach day are in the 40-60 percent range. As we have seen at times this summer, some storms could be strong at times with gusty winds tremendous amounts of lightning. Also, some locations will see a soaking, which could cause some isolated flash flooding, but just down the road it will be dry. Again, these storms are completely random, and you just have to watch radar trends when they start developing.

SOON TO BE FRED — Potential Tropical Cyclone Six — The disturbance was centered near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 61.5 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph ad this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to continue passing near the southern Leeward Islands during the next few hours, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late today and tonight,and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or two and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later this morning. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 1010 mb (29.83 inches). Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: No real change in the weather pattern as we approach the weekend, so we will stick with a persistence forecast. Partly sunny, hot and humid days, with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs both days will be in the 90s. Rain chances will remain in the 30-50 percent range.

NEXT WEEK: There is some evidence we could see a little increase in the number of scattered showers and storms early in the week due to an upper low nearby, but otherwise the routine summer weather will likely continue, but with lower heat levels. Highs will drop into the around the 90 degree mark most days.

