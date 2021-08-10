Coosada Man arrested following high speed chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Coosada man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase.

Around 3:42 on Tuesday, Aug. 10th, Coosada Police attempted to stop 26 year old Daron Senn for speeding on a motorcycle when he fled. Officers briefly lost sight of Senn, before he was identified by Troopers near the intersection of Coosada Road and Coosada Parkway. Senn attempted to escape on foot after driving into a ditch near Alabama Highway 14. He was apprehended after an hour-long manhunt and was taken into custody. State Troopers and Pilots from the agency’s Aviation Unit assisted in the pursuit. Senn has been booked into the Elmore County Jail with pending charges from both Coosada Police and ALEA.