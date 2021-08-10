High Heat, Daily Storms, And A Potential Tropical Cyclone

by Ben Lang

Heat, humidity, and afternoon showers and storms are the story Tuesday. A heat advisory continues until 9PM across much of our area. The heat index could be as high as 107° this afternoon. Our saving grace comes in the form of cooling showers and storms. They could become fairly widely scattered through the course of the afternoon or early evening. However, many locations won’t see rain. For those spots, temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s throughout the afternoon. Again, the heat index or “feels like” temperatures remains a fair amount higher than that. Rain diminishes in coverage and intensity quickly this evening. The rest of the night looks dry, partly cloudy, and humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday could feature a higher chance for a shower or storm than Tuesday. Some of this activity may grow into more widespread clusters. With ample instability to work with, a few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds. Heavy rain and potentially frequent lightning accompanies Wednesday’s storms too. Before cooling rain arrives, high temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s. Again, heat indices peak near 105°.

The rest of the week features healthy daytime rain chances too. The heat looks similar, with high temperatures in the low 90s at least through Friday. Doesn’t seem like much changes this weekend either, the rain chance remains higher-than-normal, while high temperatures warm into the low 90s.

It seems the still-hot-but-with-good-rain-chances pattern continues early next week. Though by that time, our forecast could be shaped by the eventual track of potential tropical cyclone 6. Currently located in the eastern Caribbean, a northwest forecast track by the NHC brings the storm near or over Hispaniola, then Cuba, and eventually the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Land interaction with the Caribbean islands could inhibit significant strengthening. While we don’t need to worry about this storm yet, we need to keep an eye on it. Stay up to date on future forecast adjustments in the coming days.