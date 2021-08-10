Matthew Hammett Announces Run for District 92 Seat in Alabama House

by Alabama News Network Staff

Covington County businessman Matthew Hammett has announced that he is running for the District 92 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives, which represents Covington County and parts of Coffee and Escambia counties.

Hammett will be running as a Republican. He is the second cousin of Seth Hammett, who was Speaker of the House from 2001 to 2010, and was the last Democrat to hold that position. Seth Hammett also served District 92.

Hammett, 48, is a native of the Rose Hill community in northeast Covington County. He went to school in the Covington County School system and at Auburn University.

“As a cattleman, poultry producer, water-well contractor and small business owner, I understand the value of looking a person in the eye and telling the truth,” Hammett said. “I am committed to working for the citizens of Covington, Coffee and Escambia counties. I’d appreciate the opportunity to serve you in the Alabama Legislature, to ensure our district remains pro-family, is business friendly, and I pledge to be available to listen to your concerns and be your voice in Montgomery at the State House.”

Hammett and his wife Selena have three children. His family business, Hammett Drilling, is a water well contracting business, serving south Alabama and surrounding areas since 1951.

The seat will be open because current Rep. Mike Jones is running for Alabama Senate. The primaries are May 24, 2022.