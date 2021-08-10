TEAM COVERAGE: MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore To Retire in June 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff, Kay McCabe, Ja Nai Wright

Alabama News Network has confirmed that Montgomery Public Schools’ superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore will retire after this school year. She talked to us shortly before the school board meeting about her decision.

Dr. Moore’s contract ends on June 30, 2022.

MPS held a school board meeting , and on the agenda was to start the process of finding someone to replace her.

Dr. Moore became superintendent of MPS in 2018 after coming out of retirement from serving Huntsville City Schools.

Dr. Moore has been superintendent in some of the school system’s most challenging times including the COVID-19 pandemic, and being put under and later released from state intervention.

“There comes a time where you just have to let someone else do it,” said Dr. Moore.

The news sparked comments from several parents around Montgomery. Many saying this isn’t the time to leave.

“MPS really needs her [Dr. Ann Roy Moore], the kids need consistency, the teachers need it, the administration need it,” said Patrice McClain, MPS parent.

Dr. Moore has been an educator for over four decades.