Nationwide Emergency Alert Test: Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 1:20PM CDT

Federal government officials have scheduled a nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Wednesday, August 11 beginning at 1:20PM CDT. Alabama residents should be prepared, but not alarmed, when emergency messages go out on TV, radio and some phones.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have scheduled the test. It will be sent over the broadcast airwaves and to people with select cell phones that have chosen to receive test messages.

The overall test period is 1:20PM to 1:50PM CDT.

The tests will involve the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The EAS national test is very similar to regular monthly tests typically originated by state authorities. During the test, radios and televisions across the country may interrupt normal programming to play the EAS test message. The message may be delivered in English or Spanish.

The WEA test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages, which will be in either English or Spanish, depending on the device’s language settings. Most mobile phones will not display the test message. In contrast, consumers will automatically receive real emergency alerts on compatible phones (even if they do not receive the test message). Instructions for how to opt-in to receive the test message on mobile devices can be found here.