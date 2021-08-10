New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns over Sexual Harrassment Allegations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-New York) says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The three-term Democratic governor’s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced today as momentum built in the New York Legislature to remove him by impeachment.

It came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated and forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately.

His resignation means that the state’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, will become governor. She has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration. Hochul will become the state’s first female governor once Cuomo’s resignation is effective in two weeks.

The centrist Democrat from western New York last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor. She said today that she’s ready to lead.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden did not speak with Cuomo before his resignation and Cuomo did not give the administration advance notice.

Biden and Cuomo were once close allies. But the president called for Cuomo to step down last week in response to an independent investigations’ findings.

Psaki said that Biden has yet to speak to Kathy Hochul. But Psaki added that the administration looks forward to working with her.

