Pay It Forward: Connie Johnson of Hayneville

by Ellis Eskew

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Connie Johnson of Hayneville. She’s making a difference by helping the elderly in her community.

For years, Connie Johnson has been helping the elderly in Lowdnes county get resources they need. She also works with the food bank bringing food to those who can’t pick it up themselves.

“I have had that desire since I was three years old. You know, just by helping elderly people whether it’s cleaning a yard or a home and help them clean the house. I just have a desire to help people,” said Johnson.

Her daughter nominated her for the Pay It Forward award.

“I nominated my mom because she’s always working to help people in the community and never really thinking about herself,” said her daughter Darshini Bandy.

Connie Johnson is a two time cancer survivor.

Her last bout came in November of last year.

Even while taking radiation and chemotherapy, that didn’t slow her down.

“I never stopped going in the community, never stopped delivering food to the elderly and the young who couldn’t come out and get the food. I guess I put other needs before mine. That has been my mission since I was 3-years-old. I don’t see it ending right now. That’s for God to decide, but right now He is still using me,” said Johnson.