Police: Suspect Fatally Shot Dog During Motel Break-In

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a father and son broke into an Alabama motel room and fatally shot the victim’s dog, prompting an hours-long standoff with one of the suspects. The Tuscaloosa Police Department says 43-year-old Wade Alan Christian shot the dog after it bit his son during the break-in. Police quickly apprehended the 18-year-old but his father barricaded himself inside a room. Officers used teargas to force him out. He was taken into custody about four hours after 911 was called. Christian and his son were charged with first-degree burglary.

