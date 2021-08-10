Typical August Heat & Humidity

by Shane Butler



There’s little change from day to day around here. The setup is mostly sunny early then scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. Temps remain hot with 90s likely until further notice. The heat indices are running 100 to 105 and that can be a danger to some. Just take it easy during the peak heating hours. Relief from the heat does come with those afternoon storms. Any that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes.

Down in the tropics, we continue to track potential tropical cyclone number 6. It will move through the central caribbean and eventually enter the gulf this weekend. The system could take advantage of warm gulf waters and strengthen before making landfall. It’s too early for specifics on where but it could be along the northern gulf coast Sunday night or early Monday morning.