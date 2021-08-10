U.S. Senate Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill; Moves to House

by Alabama News Network Staff

With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the U.S. Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together today to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The vote was 69-30, with 19 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in approving it.

Passage provides momentum as it’s now headed to the House.

The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it will “do a lot of good for America.”

The Senate turns next to Biden’s bigger package, a $3.5 trillion plan with debate likely to extend into the fall.

