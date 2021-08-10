Victim in July 22 Shooting on Rosa Parks Avenue Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after the victim in a July 22 shooting died.

Montgomery police say 57-year-old Kirk Hardy died on August 5 as a result of his injuries.

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at about 4:30 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded the 4500 block of Rosa Parks Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Hardy was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

No word on any suspects at this time.

Police have issued a correction to an earlier release that indicated the shooting happened on July 28, when several people had been shot in the 1800 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. That was a separate incident.

Police ask anyone with information related to this shooting to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.