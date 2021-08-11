3 Degree Guarantee: Friendship Mission Gets $1,450 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is happy to provide yet another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local non-profit. Starting this month, AirNow Cooling and Heating joins us as partners.

Together, we are presenting a check for $1,450 to Friendship Mission. It’s the biggest monthly check we’ve ever given out!

Friendship Mission provides emergency shelter to people who find themselves homeless and operates a soup kitchen for people needing nourishment.

“This money can be spent in so many ways to help those who are experiencing homelessness and hunger,” Friendship Mission Executive Director Tara Davis says. “We will buy food and needed supplies to run the shelters and this money stretches even further because we’re able to use it as match money for our federal dollars through grants.”

AirNow is excited to be a part of this effort to improve life in our local community.

“It fits great with our business,” AirNow General Manager Terry Barrett said. “We’ve been so blessed from the River Region and surrounding areas that any time we can give back, it’s just the right thing to do.”

Again, we want to thank AirNow for joining us for the 3 Degree Guarantee.

We each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money adds up throughout the month, to produce a big check.

For last month, our team got the high temperature right 29 out of 31 days!