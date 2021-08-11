A Heat Advisory, Good Rain Chances, And Tropical Storm Fred

by Ben Lang

Wednesday features an unchanged weather pattern. Our area was mainly dry through midday, at which point isolated but locally heavy downpours began to form. They become more numerous across our area during the afternoon and early evening. Rain helps us out today, because the other side of the weather story is another heat advisory. While daytime highs reach the low to mid 90s, heat indices peak near 105° Wednesday afternoon. Rain gradually winds down in coverage and intensity this evening. The rest of the night looks mainly dry and partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

Rain chances remain higher-than-normal for the rest of the week, but Thursday and Friday remain plenty hot and humid. High temperatures warm into the low if not mid 90s each day. The heat index likely exceeds 100° at times during the afternoons.

Indications are that the weather pattern remains unchanged over the weekend too. Hot, humid, with above-normal rain chances each afternoon and evening. That’s the story Saturday and Sunday.

It seems the first half of next week features higher-than-usual daily rain chances too. They could trend higher or lower Monday and Tuesday especially, depending on the eventual path of tropical storm Fred. While we can’t say how or if the storm impacts our area directly, the potential is there between this Sunday and Tuesday of next week. Be sure to follow our future forecasts as specifics become clearer.