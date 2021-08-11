Former MPS Administrator to Serve Prison Time for Fraud

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Jeff Davis High School Assistant Principal Walter James, the third has pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

James portrayed himself as the owner of a consulting firm while also working for Montgomery Public Schools.

Prosecutors say he and others submitted invoices for professional development services that were never performed.

He’s been sentenced to five years in prison and he must pay more than 300-thousand dollars in restitution, then spend three years on probation.